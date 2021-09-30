Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 33,174 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $1,631,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

