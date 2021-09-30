Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $293.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.82 and a 12-month high of $304.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.