Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $81.27 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.27.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

