Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 471 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Western Digital by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 882,002 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,771,000 after buying an additional 155,706 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Western Digital by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,226 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 63.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Western Digital stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.34. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

