Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $570,000 Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,088 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $867.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

DRQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

