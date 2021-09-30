Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Unum Group worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 608,520 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,244.9% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

UNM stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

