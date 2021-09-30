Joseph F. Yospe Sells 3,052 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,255,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 133.7% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSGE. Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

