Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Stephanie Sterling Sells 50,000 Shares

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total transaction of C$211,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,154 shares in the company, valued at C$922,573.27.

Shares of CJ stock opened at C$4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.08. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$622.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$99.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CJ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

