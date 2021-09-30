Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $173.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property/casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. Kinsale Capital boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth and targets the same in mid-80s range over the long term. It has various reinsurance contracts to limit exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. High debt levels pose financial risks. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year.”

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $165.32 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.26.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $379,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

