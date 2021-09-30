Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,313 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 50.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 30.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 43.1% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth $85,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,496.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

