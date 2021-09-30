Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SDVKY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.24%. Equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,323 shares in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.