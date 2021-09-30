Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) will announce ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). KalVista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05.

KALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

