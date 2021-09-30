Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Poxel alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Poxel in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of PXXLF opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Poxel has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $161.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Poxel

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poxel (PXXLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.