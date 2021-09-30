SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.22). SeaSpine posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

SeaSpine stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. SeaSpine has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $545.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $341,839.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in SeaSpine by 11.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 84.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 402,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 184,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 18.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 1,696.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

