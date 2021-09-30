Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.