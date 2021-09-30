Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $1.70 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OZK stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

