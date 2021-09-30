BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,393,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,548,776 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Southwestern Energy worth $574,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $88,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

