BlackRock Inc. Has $581.26 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,823,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,442 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.95% of Avient worth $581,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Avient by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 651,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Avient by 2,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

