BlackRock Inc. Has $592.82 Million Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,253,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291,661 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of EPR Properties worth $592,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 40,639 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $23,925,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 29.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPR opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 158.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

