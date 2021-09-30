Anthony Capuano Sells 5,347 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAR opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.31 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 634.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,014 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 852,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

