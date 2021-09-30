Anthony Capuano Sells 5,347 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MAR opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.31 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.47.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 634.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,014 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 852,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
