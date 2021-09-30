Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,267,000 after purchasing an additional 75,145 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

