Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $565,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -165.76 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBRA shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.