Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOVA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NYSE NOVA opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

