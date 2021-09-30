ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ITMPF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.25.

ITM Power stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

