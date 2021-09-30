Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTTR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Matterport stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.88.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

