Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.74 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $954.89 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

