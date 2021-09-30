Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

MU stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after acquiring an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after purchasing an additional 635,287 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

