Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.38% of NETSTREIT worth $21,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after acquiring an additional 122,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 514,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 129.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,819 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 841,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 146.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 384,413 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTST opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $950.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,402.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

NTST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

