Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,381 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $22,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,274,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,524,000 after purchasing an additional 689,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,068,000 after purchasing an additional 981,241 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,920 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,828 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.49.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

