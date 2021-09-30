BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,842,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 229,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.38% of Selective Insurance Group worth $555,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,473,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of SIGI opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

