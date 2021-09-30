BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,523,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 317,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $543,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $153.37 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $180.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.49. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

