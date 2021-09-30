Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,026,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.47% of Hillenbrand worth $530,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

