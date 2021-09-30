Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 23,605 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2,161.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after buying an additional 241,173 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 22.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

