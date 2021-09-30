Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.71.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $152.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.26. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.