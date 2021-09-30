LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $391.00.

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $144.82 on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $168.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.42.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

