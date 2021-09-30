Ronald V. Congemi Sells 15,000 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 2.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after buying an additional 157,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 262.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 122,986 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Everi by 29.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,640 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

