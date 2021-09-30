Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $414,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $406,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $421,000.00.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 174.11 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.11. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

