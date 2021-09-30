Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Trading Down 6.5%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.74 and last traded at $42.85. Approximately 7,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,466,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock worth $385,903. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,766,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $59,945,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

