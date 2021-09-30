Insider Selling: Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider Sells A$558,558.00 in Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) insider Robert Brown sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.14 ($4.38), for a total value of A$558,558.00 ($398,970.00).

Robert Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cedar Woods Properties alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Brown sold 109,000 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.30 ($4.50), for a total value of A$686,482.00 ($490,344.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Cedar Woods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.00%.

About Cedar Woods Properties

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, townhouses, and office developments.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Woods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Woods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.