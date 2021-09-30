American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.35

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 21825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $65,580.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 702,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,206.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 28,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $291,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,008 shares of company stock worth $4,239,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Well by 234.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 145,550 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $1,764,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 14.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 179.0% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 325,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

