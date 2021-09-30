Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $90.16

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.16, but opened at $92.90. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $87.06, with a volume of 18,252 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

