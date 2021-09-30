Vivint Smart Home’s (VVNT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.62. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.70 million. Analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 77.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 216.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 203,740 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

