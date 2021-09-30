Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 55.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 105,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SIX opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

