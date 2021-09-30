State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $437,000 Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

MGLN opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.29. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

