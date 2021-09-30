Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.50 Million

Analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report $11.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $12.00 million. Cellectis posted sales of $9.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $65.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $67.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $87.90 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $574.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $15,994,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 276,230 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth $2,787,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

