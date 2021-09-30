Shawn P. Ogrady Sells 28,614 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

