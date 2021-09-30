Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,486 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 48.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 81.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

MCBC opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 35.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

