Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,980 shares in the last quarter. One01 Capital LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,045,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,719,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $44.52 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

