Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 649.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after buying an additional 162,015 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,617,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 134.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,698,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,481,000 after buying an additional 973,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OSH shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,214,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares in the company, valued at $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 927,330 shares of company stock valued at $50,841,293. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSH opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

