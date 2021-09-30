Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 153.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 51.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CATC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.54. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $606.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

